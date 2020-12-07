Singapore reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
SINGAPORE: Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Dec 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.
No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories.
The new cases are all imported and all 13 were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.
Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said the health ministry.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Saturday said it will prioritise cargo capacity to transport COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.
The national carrier added that it will prepare seven Boeing 47-400 freighters for such operations and will also deploy passenger planes if necessary.
To ensure that it is ready to transport the vaccines, SIA said it has been "actively engaging" with various stakeholders across the supply chain and in pharmaceutical export markets over the last few months.
SIA has signed master leasing agreements with key cold chain container providers to ensure that the airline has access to sufficient temperature-controlled containers to handle large volumes of vaccines.
As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,273 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.
