11 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Feb 18).

All the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Four of these cases arrived in Singapore before the requirement for mandatory on-arrival serology tests commenced. Six other cases were not required to undergo these tests upon arrival, said the Health Ministry.

No locally transmitted infections were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.

SINGAPORE RECEIVES FIRST SHIPMENT OF MODERNA VACCINE

Singapore received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after authorities approved it for use here.



This is the second vaccine approved for use in Singapore. The country received its first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec 21.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, said more vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech will arrive over the course of the year.

"We will continue to monitor our supplies closely, to meet our target of vaccinating all Singaporeans and long-term residents by the end of this year," he said in a Facebook post.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,832 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.

