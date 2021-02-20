12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Feb 20).

All the infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

This is the third consecutive day with no locally transmitted cases in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.







Over the next three weeks, seniors 70 years old and above will receive COVID-19 vaccination letters, while inoculation for those aged between 60 and 69 will start around end-March, said MOH on Friday.



"Beyond the 60 to 69 (age group), then we will probably open up to more groups, and the general public will then be able to get the vaccination, probably sometime after April," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.



As of Thursday, about 250,000 people in Singapore have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Stricter COVID-19 measures that were introduced before Chinese New Year - including a cap of eight visitors per household per day - will remain in place for a few weeks after festivities are over, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

“So we will monitor one, two, a few weeks after the New Year celebrations and festivities are over,” said Mr Wong.

“And if the situation remains stable, under control, then we will review and we will consider the measures again and see whether or not there is scope for us to adjust.”



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,858 COVID-19 cases.

