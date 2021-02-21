11 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Feb 21).

All the infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.







MOH announced on Saturday that a COVID-19 cluster linked to a sales employee at BS Industrial & Construction Supply, known as Case 59429, has been closed.

The 39-year-old permanent resident was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Jan 18. He had been linked to seven other cases.

"As there have been no more cases linked to the Case 59429 cluster for the past two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days), the cluster has now been closed," said MOH.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,869 COVID-19 cases.

