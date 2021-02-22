1 community case among 10 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One locally transmitted community case was among the 10 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Feb 22).



The remaining nine infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.







TRUCK DRIVER VISITED CASINO

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that it is investigating to assess if there was any breach of COVID-19 measures after a Malaysian truck driver visited Resorts World Sentosa casino on Feb 9.



The driver who works as a freelance deliveryman was denied entry into Singapore on Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19 in an antigen rapid test at Woodlands Checkpoint.



His polymerase chain reaction test also came back positive on Friday.



The man's previous trip to Singapore was on Feb 8, when he tested negative for COVID-19 for his antigen rapid test at the checkpoint.



Investigations found that he had visited Resorts World Sentosa Casino on Feb 9, before leaving for Malaysia on the same day, said the ministry.



"Malaysian truck drivers are not allowed to mingle in the community other than for delivery purposes and are not to stay overnight," said MOH.



"Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing measures."

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,879 COVID-19 cases.

