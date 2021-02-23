1 dormitory resident among 4 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A dormitory resident who works as a delivery assistant was among four new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 23).

This is the first COVID-19 case residing in a dormitory in nearly two weeks – the last such case was reported on Feb 10.

The dormitory resident is the only locally-transmitted COVID-19 case reported on Tuesday. The remaining three cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



The locally-transmitted case is a 35-year-old Bangladeshi man who works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking and resides in a dormitory located at Kranji Way.



His job entails loading and unloading of goods, and he does not interact with clients, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He was detected when his pooled COVID-19 test taken on Feb 21, as part of rostered routine testing, came back positive. An individual swab was done on Feb 22 and the man started to develop a sore throat and cough on the same day.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Feb 22 and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

"His earlier tests from (rostered routine testing) – the last being on Feb 7 – were negative for COVID-19 infection," said MOH. "His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection."

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, all identified close contacts of the case, including his dormitory and workplace contacts, have been isolated and placed in quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.



"We will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them," said MOH.

FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKER AMONG IMPORTED CASES

The remaining three cases were imported infections and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.



One of the imported cases is a work permit holder who arrived from the Philippines and is a foreign domestic worker.



Another is a work pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The remaining imported case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from India to visit his family members who are permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in the community.







SEVEN MORE CASES DISCHARGED

Another seven cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, taking Singapore's total recoveries to 59,753.

There are 19 COVID-19 patients who are still in hospital. Most of them are stable or improving, and one person is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 82 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are people who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

DECLARE ANY SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 PROMPTLY: MOH

Monday's sole community case is a 43-year-old Singaporean who is the husband of a previous case, a 41-year-old Singaporean cabin crew member with Singapore Airlines.



He was identified as a close contact of his wife and was placed in quarantine on Feb 9. His swab taken on the same day was negative for COVID-19.



The man developed a fever and a loss of smell, during quarantine, but self-medicated and did not report his symptoms, said MOH. He was tested for COVID-19 on Feb 21 as part of MOH's protocol to test individuals during quarantine, and the test came back positive.

"Individuals on quarantine or stay-home notice are required to declare any symptoms promptly, and to report their health status to MOH every day," said the Health Ministry.



As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,883 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

