1 community case among 7 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among seven new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 24).

The remaining six infections were imported cases and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.



VACCINATION EXERCISE BEGINS FOR TAXI, PRIVATE-HIRE DRIVERS

More than 50,000 taxi and private-hire drivers will be able to book appointments for their COVID-19 vaccinations from this week, as part of Singapore's national vaccination programme.



By the end of this week, active drivers will progressively receive an SMS with a link for them to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

They can choose to take the shots at any of the vaccination centres, polyclinics or public health preparedness clinics operating as vaccination sites.



“Vaccination can give our taxi and (private-hire) drivers additional peace of mind by ensuring protection for them and their families,” said LTA chief executive Ng Lang.

It will also provide assurance to commuters and contribute to the overall community resilience against COVID-19, he added.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,890 COVID-19 cases.



