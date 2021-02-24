New COVID-19 cluster formed after Indonesian maid working for SIA cabin crew member tests positive

SINGAPORE: A new COVID-19 cluster involving three confirmed cases has been identified in Singapore, after the Indonesian maid of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member and her husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 35-year-old domestic helper was among the seven new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 24). She was Singapore's sole community case.

The helper has also tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain and is pending further confirmatory tests.

The remaining six infections were imported cases and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

In its update, MOH also said it received the first shipment of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, although it has not yet been authorised by the Health Sciences Authority for use in the country.

THE COMMUNITY CASE

The Indonesian domestic worker was identified as close contact of the SIA cabin crew member and placed on quarantine on Feb 9, said MOH.

Her swab and serology tests taken on the same day were negative.

"She developed a cough on Feb 20 during quarantine, but it was not reported to MOH," the ministry said.

She was tested again on Feb 22 and her result came back positive for COVID-19 the following day.

She was subsequently taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases by ambulance.

"Her serological test result has come back positive but this is likely to be a recent infection," said MOH.

IMPORTED CASES

Among the six imported cases, two are work pass holders who arrived from India and Japan.

One is a work permit holder - a foreign domestic worker - who arrived from Indonesia.

There was also a student's pass holder who arrived from India for studies in Singapore.

The remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders. One of them arrived from Sri Lanka to visit his family member who works in Singapore. The other is a sea crew member who arrived from Malaysia on a vessel. He was tested onboard without disembarking.

8 MORE CASES DISCHARGED

Another eight cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, taking the total recoveries to 59,761, said MOH.

Eighteen are still in hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one patient in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 82 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities.







As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,890 COVID-19 cases.

VACCINATION EXERCISE BEGINS FOR TAXI, PRIVATE-HIRE DRIVERS

More than 50,000 taxi and private-hire drivers will be able to book appointments for their COVID-19 vaccinations from this week, as part of Singapore's national vaccination programme.

By the end of this week, active drivers will progressively receive an SMS with a link for them to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

They can choose to take the shots at any of the vaccination centres, polyclinics or public health preparedness clinics operating as vaccination sites.

“Vaccination can give our taxi and (private-hire) drivers additional peace of mind by ensuring protection for them and their families,” said LTA chief executive Ng Lang.

It will also provide assurance to commuters and contribute to the overall community resilience against COVID-19, he added.

