1 community case among 24 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 24 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Feb 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining 23 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.

MOH said on Saturday that a resident staying at a migrant worker dormitory has become Singapore’s first likely case of COVID-19 re-infection.

The case is a 28-year-old Bangladeshi work permit holder who stays in a dormitory at 43 Tech Park Crescent.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Apr 12 last year. He tested positive again on Jan 25 this year.

"He was identified from rostered monitoring testing conducted as part of MOH’s surveillance of recovered workers to monitor their postinfection immunity," said the ministry.

When the man was confirmed to have had COVID-19 last year, he was identified as Case 2513 and was part of the cluster of infections at Tech Park Crescent dormitory.

He recovered from that infection and tested negative for COVID-19 from last June.

However, the man tested positive for COVID-19 once again on Jan 25 this year and was isolated. "Numerous repeat tests conducted subsequently were also positive for the virus," said MOH on Saturday.

The man's new infection was not previously stated in the ministry's situation reports. CNA has sought further information from MOH.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,699 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.

