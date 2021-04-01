26 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Apr 1), all imported infections.

All the cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new locally transmitted cases were reported.



Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.







INCREASED CAPACITY FOR SOLEMNISATIONS, FUNERALS

Wedding solemnisations and funerals at places of worship will have attendance capacities increased starting Apr 24, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Wednesday.

Up to 250 people will be allowed to attend marriage solemnisations - an increase from the previous 100 limit - if the wedding couple undergoes pre-event testing, MCCY said.

The attendance cap for funerals and wakes will also be increased from the current 30 to 50 attendees at any given time. However, this will only apply on the day of the burial or cremation, said the ministry.

Singing will also be allowed to resume during worship services from Apr 5, said MCCY, adding that congregants will have to keep their masks on at all times while singing.

The duration of the singing must also be capped at 30 minutes in a single worship service.



Religious organisations are also encouraged to implement a distance of 2m between groups of up to eight worshippers if they are singing, said MCCY.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,407 COVID-19 cases.



