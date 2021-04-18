1 community case among 23 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among 23 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore on Sunday (Apr 18), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining 22 cases were imported. All were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, MOH said.







NEW COVID-19 CLUSTER LINKED TO NUS RESEARCHER

Four new community COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Saturday, including two linked to a National University of Singapore (NUS) researcher, forming a new cluster.

The 34-year-old Indian national tested positive on Friday. On Saturday, his brother, who works at DBS Bank at 2 Changi Business Park Crescent, and a colleague, a Swiss national who is also a senior research fellow at NUS, tested positive for the virus.

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) national serviceman (NSman) also tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of his in-camp training at Nee Soon Camp.

The 35-year-old Singaporean, who works as a freelance photographer, was swabbed as part of routine safety measures for all NSmen before they begin their training.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,831 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities from the disease.

