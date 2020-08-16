Singapore reports 86 new cases of COVID-19, including 6 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Sunday (Aug 16), taking the national total to 55,747.

There were six new imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two new community cases - a Singaporean and a work pass holder, said MOH.

The vast majority of Sunday's new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

More details will be released later in the day, the ministry added.







The new figures come a day after MOH confirmed that 10 more seafarers who had arrived on a vessel from India on Aug 8 had contracted the disease.

The Filipino special pass holders did not disembark until they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to the hospital in ambulances.

MOH said they had been identified as close contacts of previous cases and were swabbed on the vessel even though five of them were asymptomic.

They were the latest in a string of infections among crew members from the same vessel.

