4 community cases among 25 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Four community cases were among the 25 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (May 7), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining 21 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. They include 15 Singapore citizens and permanent residents, said the ministry said in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.







ADVERSE EFFECTS TO COVID-19 VACCINATION "VERY RARE": HSA

More than 2,700 reports on suspected adverse effects to COVID-19 vaccination were submitted to the authorities over a three-month period, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday.

These reports, which mostly documented common reactions like rash, muscle aches and dizziness, made up 0.13 per cent of the more than 2.2 million administered doses from Dec 30 last year to Apr 18 this year.

This "makes the chance of having an adverse event very rare", the HSA said at a press conference held to give an update on the safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines which have been approved for use here.

Among the 2,796 reports are 95 cases which are classified as serious adverse effects, making up 0.004 per cent of the total number of administered doses. Reactions are deemed to be severe if they are life-threatening, patients are hospitalised or their functional capacity is significantly reduced.

Most of the adverse effects are "largely expected" with COVID-19 vaccination, said the HSA.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,311 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.

