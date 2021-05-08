7 community cases among 20 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Seven community cases were among the 20 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (May 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, two cases were linked to previous infections and had already been placed on quarantine.

The remaining 13 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the ministry said in its preliminary daily update.

Among them, nine are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.



NO NEW ENTRY APPLICATIONS FOR SOME WORK PASS HOLDERS

On Friday, the Ministry of Manpower said Singapore would stop accepting new entry applications for work pass holders from higher-risk countries and regions.

This excludes workers needed for key strategic projects and infrastructural works.

Higher-risk countries and regions refer to all places except Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.



Work pass holders from higher-risk places who earlier received approval to enter Singapore before Jul 5 will no longer be allowed to do so - except for migrant domestic workers and those in the construction, marine shipyard and process industry.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,331 COVID-19 cases.

