7 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 1 in community and 1 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Oct 5), taking the national total to 57,819.

Six of the new COVID-19 cases are locally transmitted, comprising one infection in the community and five in the dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.



There is also one imported case who was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



Further details will be given on Monday night, said the ministry.











Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Monday Singapore is in a “stable position” in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but it must remain vigilant amid profound uncertainties.

To further reopen the economy safely, Mr Heng said the Government will focus on four key prongs – vaccination, testing, tracing and safe management.

Details of a Phase 3 roadmap will be released by the multi-ministry task force in the coming weeks.

But while Singapore works on a roadmap to Phase 3, the country will remain in Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) Orange “for the time being” said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament.

“Even as we move towards Phase 3, the new normal will be different from what we were used to in the pre-COVID days,” he added.

While the number of cases in Singapore is low, infections in other parts of the world are still increasing and Singapore cannot let its guard down, he said.

“So I would continue to maintain DORSCON Orange for the time being, until we are quite confident that the global situation is under control,” said Mr Gan.



