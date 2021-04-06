24 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were 24 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Apr 6), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new infections were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the community for the third consecutive day.



Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, the ministry said.









IATA TRAVEL PASS FOR TRAVELLERS FLYING TO SINGAPORE

Travellers flying into Singapore will be able to use the International Air Transport Association (IATA) travel pass from May 1, said IATA and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Monday.

With the pass, travellers will be able to share their pre-departure COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results with their airline during check-in and on-arrival at immigration checkpoints at Changi Airport.

The IATA travel pass, a mobile app that can be used to obtain and store COVID-19 test results from accredited laboratories, was trialled by Singapore Airlines on passengers travelling from Singapore to London last month. More than 20 other airlines are also testing it.

The travel pass will be available for download in the second half of April.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 60,519 COVID-19 cases.

