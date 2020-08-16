Singapore reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, including another technician who boarded vessel linked to multiple infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Sunday (Aug 16), including another infection linked to a vessel associated with multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.

This takes the national total to 55,747, while the death toll remains at 27.

There were six new imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two new community cases - a Singaporean and a work pass holder, said MOH.

ANOTHER COMMUNITY CASE LINKED TO VESSEL

Both cases in the community had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed COVID-19 cases and were placed on quarantine earlier, said the ministry. They were tested during quarantine.



One of them, a 47-year-old Malaysian national, is a technician who had boarded a vessel linked to multiple other COVID-19 cases, which had arrived in Singapore from India on Aug 8 for repairs and refuelling.

The man, who is a work pass holder, had boarded the affected vessel on Aug 9 to carry out essential repair and maintenance work, MOH said.

He was subsequently placed on quarantine when some crew members were confirmed to have COVID-19, and swabbed even though he was asymptomatic. He was confirmed to have the disease on Aug 15.

He is the second technician connected to the vessel who is confirmed to have COVID-19, after it was reported on Saturday that a technician who boarded the vessel between Aug 8 and Aug 12 had contracted the disease.

The man, a Filipino national holding a work pass, was one of the three community cases in Singapore reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the other community case reported on Sunday is a 48-year-old Singaporean who is linked to an earlier case.

IMPORTED CASES

Among Sunday's six new imported cases is a 30-year-old Singaporean who travelled to Indonesia and returned to Singapore on Aug 4. He is asymptomatic.



The five other imported cases, who are all asymptomatic, include a 23-year-old student's pass holder who travelled from Russia as well as a 34-year-old dependant's pass holder and a 31-year-old work pass holder who travelled from the Philippines.

Also included are two people who travelled from India - a five-year-old dependant's pass holder who is a contact of two earlier cases, and a 27-year-old dependant's pass holder also linked to previous cases.

All of the imported cases had been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and served their notice at dedicated facilities, during which they were tested for COVID-19.

The remaining 78 new cases on Sunday are work permit holders currently under quarantine.



A total of 432 more COVID-19 patients were discharged on Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have fully recovered and been discharged to 51,953.

In addition, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Northpoint City, Newton Food Centre and Hillion Mall were on Sunday added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.



Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

"We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme," MOH said.









The new figures come a day after MOH confirmed that 10 more seafarers who had arrived on the vessel from India on Aug 8 had contracted the disease.

The Filipino special pass holders did not disembark until they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to the hospital in ambulances.

MOH said they had been identified as close contacts of previous cases and were swabbed on the vessel even though five of them were asymptomatic.

They were the latest in a string of infections among crew members from the same vessel.

In total, 15 Filipino crew members from the vessel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

