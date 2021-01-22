Singapore reports 1 community case among 15 new COVID-19 infections

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 15 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Jan 22), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining 14 cases were imported infections who had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival, said MOH.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said the ministry.









COVID-19 TESTS FOR CARGO DRIVERS AT CHECKPOINTS



Cargo drivers entering Singapore from Malaysia by land are required to be tested for COVID-19 starting from Friday.

The COVID-19 antigen rapid testing will be progressively rolled out at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints from 9am onwards. Drivers and accompanying personnel will be allowed to enter Singapore if their results are negative, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



The authorities are also considering introducing new restrictions and safeguards against COVID-19 ahead of the Chinese New Year period, when more intermingling is expected.

"Exactly what they are, whether they pertain to house visitations, what kinds of measures – we are still studying, and when we are ready, we will highlight them," said co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

A vaccination centre has started operations at Woodlands Galaxy Community Centre and 200 frontline workers received their jabs there, Transport Minister and Sembawang GRC MP Ong Ye Kung said on Thursday.

Co-chair of the COVID-19 task force and Health Minister Gan Kim Yong has said that Singapore will have four vaccination centres by the end of January.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,250 COVID-19 cases.



