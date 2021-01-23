Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 23), the Ministry of Health announced (MOH) in its preliminary update.

All of them were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Further details will be provided later on Saturday, MOH said.

It has been exactly one year since Singapore reported its first COVID-19 case on Jan 23, 2020. The country's total COVID-19 tally as of Saturday was 59,260 with 29 fatalities.







Advertisement

Advertisement

CAP OF 8 VISITORS PER DAY IN EACH HOUSEHOLD FROM JAN 26

On Friday, the ministry announced tighter COVID-19 measures, given the recent rise in community cases and the possible risk of transmission during the Chinese New Year period.

From Jan 26, households will only be able to receive a maximum of eight visitors per day.

Advertisement

People should also limit themselves to visiting no more than two households per day as much as possible, Minister for Education Lawrence Wong announced on Friday.

Currently, up to eight visitors are allowed in each household at any one time, with no limit on the number of homes they can visit.

Among other safeguards for the festive season, those who choose to dine out must avoid talking loudly during their meal.

The Chinese New Year tradition of "lohei" should be conducted without any verbalisation of the usual auspicious phrases, said Mr Wong during a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference.

Face masks must also be worn during the tossing of yusheng, in line with the current rules on wearing a mask when diners are not eating or drinking, and there should also not be any intermingling across tables.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram