24 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Jan 29), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.



There were no community infections for the seventh consecutive day.



Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.







NEW VACCINE INJURY FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMME



MOH on Thursday announced a new scheme to provide financial assistance in the rare event of serious side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines administered in Singapore.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders are eligible.

The scheme provides for a one-time pay-out of up to S$10,000 to an eligible individual who is hospitalised requiring care in the High Dependency or Intensive Care Unit, and who subsequently recovers from medically significant serious side effects.

It also provides for a one-time pay-out of S$225,000 to an individual who dies or suffers permanent severe disability as a result of COVID-19 vaccination.



Three cases of anaphylaxis - or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions - were reported out of the more than 113,000 people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore to date, said the ministry.

All three have recovered and were discharged from the hospital after a day's observation or treatment.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,449 COVID-19 cases.



