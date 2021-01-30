58 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, 3 in community; highest number of cases in more than 4 months

SINGAPORE: Three community cases were among the 58 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Jan 30), said the Ministry of Health in its preliminary daily update.

This is the highest number of infections in Singapore since Sep 11 last year, when 86 cases were reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 55 infections were imported cases and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

Among the imported cases were four Singaporeans or permanent residents and 32 foreign domestic workers.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement







GREEN LANES ARRANGEMENTS SUSPENDED

From Monday, Singapore will suspend reciprocal green lane (RGL) arrangements with Malaysia, Germany, South Korea for three months, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



In a statement on Saturday, MFA said: "Given the resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the Government of Singapore will be suspending the Reciprocal Green Lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea, for a period of three months beginning from Monday, 1 February 2021, 0001hrs."

Advertisement

"The Government of Singapore will review the Reciprocal Green Lane arrangements at the end of the suspension period. Travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore under these Reciprocal Green Lanes can continue to do so," the statement added.

MFA added that the Singapore Government will continue to monitor the global situation and adjust border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,507 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram