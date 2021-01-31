Singapore reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 29 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jan 31), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All the new infections are imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.







Singapore reported three community cases on Saturday after a seven-day streak of zero locally transmitted COVID-19 infections.

One of the cases was an aviation screening officer, who began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Monday but did not seek medical attention and met 12 other people to play tennis at the National Service Resort and Country Club in Changi later in the week.

The remaining two cases involved a cleaner at a coffee shop in Yishun and his wife.



SUSPENSION OF SOME GREEN LANE ARRANGEMENTS



Singapore announced on Saturday that it would suspend reciprocal green lane (RGL) arrangements with Germany, Malaysia and South Korea for three months starting Monday, due to the "resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide".



Meanwhile, travellers who have already been approved to enter Singapore under the RGL can continue to do so, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The RGL arrangements will be reviewed after the suspension period.



Singapore still has ongoing RGL schemes with Brunei and selected cities in mainland China - Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang.



The RGL arrangement allows residents of countries in the scheme to conduct short-term travel for essential business and official purposes in Singapore for up to 14 days.

Travellers must test negative for COVID-19 before they travel and undergo another test on arrival. They must remain isolated until test results are released and are required to follow a controlled itinerary for the duration of their stay.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,536 COVID-19 cases.



