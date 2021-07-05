6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore; 2 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Jul 5), including two unlinked cases.

The four infections linked to previous cases had already been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also seven imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

Five infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.

MOH will provide an update on Monday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement











Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said on Jun 24 that Singapore was on track to further relax measures in mid-July.



Singapore moved into Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) on Jun 14 after a fall in the number of COVID-19 community cases. More restrictions were eased a week later, such as allowing dining-in at food and beverage outlets.



Advertisement

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,630 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram