2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore; both unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 6), both of which were currently unlinked.



There were also eight imported cases, all of which were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

Seven of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"VERY HIGH LEVEL" OF VACCINATION COVERAGE IN NEXT 1 TO 2 MONTHS

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in a ministerial statement on Monday that reopening Singapore's borders is vital to the country's economic recovery, but doing so prematurely could result in another wave of COVID-19 infections.

The priority, therefore, is to speed up vaccinations, he said, adding that Singapore should be able to reach a "very high level of vaccination coverage" in the next one to two months.

He also said that small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) will continue to receive help to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic as part of additional support measures expected to cost S$1.2 billion.

The support measures are meant for the period of “heightened alert” since mid-May, when restrictions were tightened as COVID-19 community cases rose.

TEEN SUFFERS CARDIAC ARREST A WEEK AFTER JAB; MOH INVESTIGATING

The Health Ministry said on Monday it is investigating a case of a 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest almost a week after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The boy collapsed at home on the morning of Jul 3 after a weightlifting session at the gym. He was later transferred to National University Hospital (NUH), and is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,640 COVID-19 cases.

