5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 2 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 7), including two unlinked cases.

The three infections linked to previous cases were already in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also seven imported cases, all of which were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

Five of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

MOH will provide an update on Wednesday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

EASING OF COMMUNITY RESTRICTIONS

Singapore on Wednesday announced it will allow groups of up to five people to dine-in from Jul 12. Social gatherings of up to five at workplaces can also resume, although work-from-home arrangements will remain the default.

The easing of measures follows a fall in the number of community cases.

Differentiated safe management measures for people who have been fully vaccinated were also being considered. These could see them allowed to gather in groups of up to eight, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday.



Such measures may be allowed when 50 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, which is expected to around the week of Jul 26, Mr Ong said.

The sale of DIY COVID-19 test kits will be extended to more general retailers like supermarkets and convenience stores from Jul 16, allowing more people to test themselves, added MOH.

AVOID STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES AFTER VACCINATION

Strenuous activities such as swimming, cycling and running should be avoided for one week after the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccination, said MOH in its latest advisory.

Jogging, lifting heavy weights, competitive sports, physical education classes, as well as ball and racket games should also be avoided, the ministry added.

On Monday, MOH said it was investigating a case of a 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest almost a week after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The boy collapsed at home on the morning of Jul 3 after a weightlifting session at the gym. MOH said on Monday that he was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,652 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

