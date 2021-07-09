1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Singapore; 9 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection as of noon on Friday (Jul 9).

The case is currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.

There were also nine imported cases, all of which were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

Six of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

MOH will provide an update on Friday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

NEA TO EXPAND COVID-19 WASTEWATER TESTING SITES

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday that it is expanding its wastewater surveillance programme to cover more than 400 sites by next year.

Wastewater testing is a "non-intrusive" way to detect COVID-19 transmission in a community and supports the monitoring and management of the coronavirus, NEA said.



Since February last year, more than 200 sites have been placed under surveillance, including workers' dormitories, student hostels, welfare and nursing homes, as well as residential sites.



This form of testing was first deployed in Tampines last year, leading to the detection of COVID-19 cases in a residential block there.

More recently, COVID-19 viral fragments were found in wastewater from several neighbourhoods, including in Bukit Merah View, Hougang and Yishun, prompting the authorities to conduct swab tests on residents and visitors there.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,678 COVID-19 cases.



