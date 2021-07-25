117 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 46 linked to Jurong Fishery cluster

Thirty-eight infections were not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 117 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Jul 25), including 46 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and five to the cluster in KTV lounges.

A total of 43 infections were linked to previous cases and already placed in quarantine, and 36 were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 38 infections were not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two cases were people above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, MOH added.

There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Four of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.



MOH said it will provide an update on Sunday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.







An 83-year-old woman died from complications due to COVID-19 on Saturday, becoming Singapore's 37th fatality from the disease.

The Singaporean woman was unvaccinated and was linked to the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster, the Health Ministry said.

In a video posted on social media on Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged senior citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, assuring them that the vaccines are safe.

“Don’t wait till it’s too late,” Mr Lee said. “Most people your age are already vaccinated, including many of your friends and neighbours. Protect yourself, and your family too.”

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,182 COVID-19 cases.



