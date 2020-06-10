Singapore reports 451 new COVID-19 infections, 7 cases in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 451 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 10), including seven cases in the community.

Three of the community cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and four are work pass holders, the Ministry of Health said in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remainder of the new cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 38,965.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, Tychan, a Singapore-based biotechnology company said it would start human clinical trials next week for a treatment that could slow down the progression of COVID-19 in patients, help them recover faster and provide temporary protection against the coronavirus.

The company said it has received approval from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for the Phase 1 clinical safety trial in healthy volunteers.



While trials are in the pipeline, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that Singaporeans must stay “disciplined and vigilant” as COVID-19 is not likely to go away.

“We have to be realistic and gird ourselves for more challenging times,” he said in a televised address.

Singapore is increasing its testing capacity by procuring more test kits and building more laboratory facilities, as well as training and recruiting more laboratory technicians and people to carry out swabs and blood samples, Mr Wong said.

However, Singaporeans must be prepared for a rise in COVID-19 cases as human contact increases following the end of the "circuit breaker" period, he added.

“This has happened in many other places which exited from their lockdowns, and we must expect it to happen here too,” he said. “The key is whether we are able to keep community infection rates stable. If so, we can continue on the path of progressive easing.”







Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram