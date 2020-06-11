Singapore reports 422 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 cases in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Thursday (Jun 11), including five cases in the community.



This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 39,387.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their daily preliminary release.



Among the community cases, one is a Singaporean while the rest are work pass holders.



More information and details of the cases will be provided in an update later in the day, added MOH.

CLINICAL SAFETY TRIALS, EBOLA DRUG APPROVED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore-based company Tychan on Wednesday announced that it will start human clinical trials next week for a treatment that could slow down the progression of COVID-19 in patients.

The treatment would also help patients recover faster, and provide temporary protection against the coronavirus.



Separately, antiviral drug remdesivir was also granted conditional approval by the Health Sciences Authority to be administered to COVID-19 patients in Singapore who are severely ill.



The drug, which was first created to treat Ebola, has been used as part of clinical trials in Singapore for COVID-19 patients.



Doctors can now use remdesivir to treat adult COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen or require more intensive breathing support, such as the use of ventilators or life support machines.



Patients who have oxygen saturation levels of 94 per cent or less can also be given the antiviral drug.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram