12 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 1 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Sunday (Jun 27), including one with no links to previous cases.

Of the 11 community infections linked to previous cases, 10 had already been placed in quarantine and one was detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, one is a returning Singaporean or permanent resident.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.



An 84-year-old Singaporean woman died on Saturday from complications due to COVID-19, the third such fatality in Singapore in June.

The woman was the 36th COVID-19 death in the country. Known as case 64255, the retiree was tested for COVID-19 on Jun 15 as part of community surveillance testing for visitors to Blocks 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View.

She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.

The woman was a household contact of case 64264, a 32-year-old Indonesian maid. There are eight infections in the case 64264 cluster.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,544 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.



