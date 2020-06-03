Singapore's COVID-19 cases top 36,000 after 569 new infections reported

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore crossed the 36,000 mark on Wednesday (Jun 3) with 569 new infections confirmed as of noon.



The new cases bring the total number of cases in the country to 36,405.



There were seven cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update. Of these, one is a Singaporean or permanent resident while six are work pass holders.



Further details will be shared later in the day, the ministry added.



Businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks were allowed to reopen on Tuesday, as Singapore entered its first phase of reopening after the “circuit breaker” period.



Full hairdressing services, motor vehicle servicing, aircon servicing, printing, basic pet services and school bookshops were allowed to resume.

Pre-schools and early intervention centres also reopened for children in Kindergarten 1 and 2, with children in nursery level, infant care and playgroup to follow next week.



Some places of worship were also allowed to restart some services, such as marriage solemnisations and funerals, subject to a cap of 10 attendees.



People may now visit parents or grandparents, subject to a limit of two people and one visit per day. Parents may also drop off children with their grandparents for childcare, subject to the same limit.

Phase 2 could start before the end of June if the number of COVID-19 transmissions in the community remains low and stable, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong last week.



