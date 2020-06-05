261 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; decline partly due to fewer swab tests conducted: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 261 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Jun 5), with the lower number partly due to a decline in the number of swab tests conducted, health authorities said.

Eleven new community cases were reported – six Singaporeans or permanent residents and five work pass holders, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

Six of the community cases are linked to previously confirmed cases and had already been placed in quarantine. Another case is linked to a dormitory cluster.

"Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining four," the ministry said.



The remaining 250 new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.



Friday's cases take the total number of infections in Singapore to 37,183.



Further details will be announced later in the day, the ministry said.







Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen said in Parliament on Friday that Singapore should celebrate this year’s National Day Parade even amid the difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr Ng said he agreed with some Singaporeans who said the Government should be prudent, but added that “we should guard against a mood of despondency overcoming us or allow(ing) individual preferences to divide us".



Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative Vivian Balakrishnan said the Government is developing and will soon roll out a portable and wearable contact tracing device.



If the device works, it may be distributed to everyone in Singapore, he said.



