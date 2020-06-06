Singapore reports 344 new COVID-19 cases; seven infections in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 344 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jun 6), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

This takes the total number of coronavirus infections in Singapore to 37,527.



There were seven new community cases – three Singaporeans or permanent residents and four work pass holders.

More details will be provided in another update later in the day, the ministry added.













PARLIAMENT PASSES FORTITUDE BUDGET

To help businesses and residents tide over the COVID-19 economic downturn, Parliament on Friday passed the S$33 billion Fortitude Budget, the fourth tranche of relief measures this year.

Wrapping up the debate on the Budget, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that Singapore may take years to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The road to recovery will be long, as we deal with persistent economic impact on workers, jobs, and business. Beyond economic costs, there will be immense human and social costs,” he said in Parliament.



Earlier on Friday, Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative Vivian Balakrishnan said the Government is developing and will soon roll out a portable and wearable contact tracing device.



If the device works, it may be distributed to everyone in Singapore, he said.



