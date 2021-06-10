4 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Thursday (Jun 10).

Two were linked to previous cases - one of them had been quarantined earlier while the other was detected through surveillance.

The remaining two community cases are unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also nine imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Seven are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.



No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.



In all, Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.









EASING OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

Singapore announced it would gradually ease restrictions amid a fall in the number of community cases and as it prepared to move back into Phase 3 (Heightened Alert).

From Jun 14, the limit on social gatherings will be raised from two to five, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced on Thursday.

More restrictions will be eased from Jun 21 if the COVID-19 situation remains under control, the task force said.

Dining-in, wedding receptions, indoor sports activities with masks off and tuition classes will be able to resume. Limits on event sizes will also be raised. However, working from home will remain the default.

The task force also announced that Singaporeans aged 12 to 39 can register for their COVID-19 vaccinations from Friday. This comprises a "big group of 1.5 million people", said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

From Jun 16, four brands of COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits for self-testing will be "sold by pharmacists", the task force also said. They produce results in less than 20 minutes.



"As we want to resume more activities, we need to make testing fast, easy and accessible," said Mr Ong.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported 62,236 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities.

