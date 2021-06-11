Singapore reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in the community, all unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported three new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Friday (Jun 11).

All three cases are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also six imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Five are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.



Advertisement

Advertisement







UP TO 5 IN A GROUP ALLOWED FROM JUN 14

Advertisement

The limit on group sizes for social gatherings will be increased from two to five people from Jun 14, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced on Thursday.



Five distinct visitors per household daily will also be allowed as Singapore begins to ease restrictions after a fall in the number of COVID-19 community cases.



Social gatherings should be limited to no more than two a day, as part of the first step in Singapore's plan to move back to Phase 3 (Heightened Alert).



More restrictions will be eased in the second step from Jun 21, when dining in can resume if the COVID-19 situation remains under control in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported 62,245 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​​

