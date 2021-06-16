19 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including three unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 16), including three with no links to previous cases.

The other 16 cases were linked to previous cases. Ten of them were already in quarantine and six were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also five imported cases and all of them had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Two were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.



SEVERAL FOOD CENTRES AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CASES

Stallholders at Redhill Market and Food Centre will undergo mandatory swab tests after a COVID-19 case recently visited the market.

The market is within walking distance of 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, which has been closed since Sunday for deep cleaning after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases was linked to it.

The Bukit Merah View market, which was slated to reopen on Wednesday, will now be shut for two weeks until Jun 26.

Explaining the decision, MOH said that the detection of more cases among employees at the market and their close contacts suggests there is "ongoing spread with wider transmission".

Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre will also be closed for three days from Wednesday after a hawker there tested positive for COVID-19.

He is a family member of a COVID-19 case from the Bukit Merah View market cluster and was placed on quarantine on Jun 13.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,339 COVID-19 cases.



