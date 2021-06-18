14 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 4 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 14 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Friday (Jun 18), including four with no links to previous cases.

Of the 10 new infections that were linked to previous cases, five had already been placed on quarantine and five were detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also two imported cases - both returning Singaporeans or permanent residents who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.



Dining in at F&B outlets will resume from Monday in groups of up to two people instead of five as previously planned.



The group size of two will also apply to indoor fitness activities with masks off.

The adjusted measures under Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) were announced on Friday, amid the emergence of “a small and persistent number of unlinked cases”.

Such infections have the potential to spark larger COVID-19 clusters such as the one at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, MOH noted.



Physical visits to elderly residential care homes will also resume from Jun 21, although visitors must take a COVID-19 antigen rapid test at the facilities before they are allowed to enter.

The Health Ministry also said that data from the TraceTogether and SafeEntry systems will be used to strengthen the country’s ringfencing around cases to prevent large clusters from arising.

As part of this, “Health Alerts” via SMS will be sent to people who visited hotspots on the same days as the infected cases and may have been exposed to the virus.

These individuals will be required to undergo mandatory testing at designated testing centres and stay isolated until they receive their results.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,382 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

