15 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 22), including five with no links to previous cases.

Of the 10 linked to previous cases, three were already in quarantine and seven were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also three imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore. Two were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.



TESTING FOR BUKIT MERAH CENTRAL FAIRPRICE OUTLET

The health ministry said it was investigating cases of COVID-19 among people who visited the NTUC FairPrice branch at 166 Bukit Merah Central.

The supermarket's staff will undergo COVID-19 tests in order to disrupt any "wider, undetected community transmission", said MOH. Free COVID-19 tests will also be offered to people who visited the supermarket between Jun 3 and 21.



The number of new COVID-19 cases in the community has increased from 49 cases in the week before to 103 cases in the past week, said MOH on Monday.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from 15 cases in the week before to 20 cases in the past week.



As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,448 COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities from the disease.

