13 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 3 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 23), including three with no links to previous cases.

Of the 10 linked to previous cases, eight were already in quarantine and two were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also nine imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Four were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.



UPDATE TO COVID-19 SURVEILLANCE TESTING

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, MOH said it concluded mandatory COVID-19 testing for the Beo Crescent area on Sunday.

All 458 owners, tenants and employees of shops and commercial units at Beo Crescent Market, Havelock Food Centre and Blocks 34,36, 38, 40 and 46 Beo Crescent have tested negative for COVID-19.

The ministry also finished mandatory and voluntary testing at Bukit Merah View on Monday.

In all, 2,133 residents and visitors to Blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View were tested. Of these, five tested positive for COVID-19, while the remaining 2,128 tested negative.

2 NEW COVID-19 CLUSTERS

Two new COVID-19 clusters have been identified, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

One cluster involves cases linked to 90 Redhill Close and the other involves cases linked to a 41-year-old foreign domestic worker.

The cluster at 90 Redhill Close comprises three cases who were detected following a mandatory testing exercise for residents of seven housing blocks in the area.

All three cases are Singaporeans aged 50 to 79. Two are retirees while one is unemployed and none of them were vaccinated against COVID-19.



The cluster involving the Filipino foreign domestic worker currently has a total of three infections. The worker, known as Case 64233, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jun 14.

The woman, who had been taken to a regional screening centre by her employer after developing COVID-19 symptoms, should have consulted a doctor first, said MOH last week when her infection was reported.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,470 COVID-19 cases.

