13 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore; NCID nurse among 3 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 23), including three with no links to previous cases.

Among the unlinked cases was a 34-year-old nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) who had interacted with COVID-19 patients. She was fully vaccinated.

Identified as Case 64399, the woman donned full personal protective equipment, including an N95 mask, face shield, goggles, gown and gloves at work, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

She developed a runny nose and sore throat on the night of Jun 21 and sought medical treatment at a clinic on Jun 22, where she underwent an antigen rapid test (ART) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Her ART and PCR test results came back positive on the same day, and she also developed a fever.

The nurse's earlier results from rostered routine testing, the last being on Jun 10, were all negative for COVID-19 infection.

"Her serology test result is negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection," said MOH.



Another unlinked case involved an 81-year-old retiree who developed a cough on Jun 20.

The man was taken to Singapore General Hospital in an ambulance when his condition worsened on Jun 21, and he tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

He had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jun 10.



The third unlinked case involved a fully vaccinated 69-year-old retiree who developed symptoms on Jun 21 but did not seek medical attention.

Her infection was detected through surveillance testing for residents of the Redhill Close area.







FOUR NEW CLUSTERS

Of the 10 new community infections linked to previous cases, eight were already in quarantine and two were detected through surveillance testing, said MOH.



Six of the cases were linked to four newly formed clusters.

One case was linked to a new cluster involving Case 64374, a 26-year-old analyst at Deutsche Bank who had declined to be tested for COVID-19 after she developed symptoms and went to see a doctor. There are now three cases in this cluster.

The new case was a 29-year-old analyst at CrimsonLogic. He was a close contact of an earlier case in this cluster, a 24-year-old analyst at Axis Specialty Limited.



Two young children were linked to a new cluster involving Case 64359, a Filipino domestic worker whose infection was confirmed on Jun 20. There are now four cases in this cluster.

They were an eight-year-old student at Alexandra Primary School and four-year-old student at My First Skool (Tanjong Pagar Plaza), who are both household contacts of the domestic worker.

The other case in this cluster was an Indonesian domestic worker whose infection was confirmed on Jun 21.



Another case was added to a new cluster involving Case 64135, a 57-year-old promoter at a Guardian outlet in ION Orchard.

The new case was a 62-year-old man working as an electrical building contractor at Seng Tat Enterprises, who is a family member of the promoter.

Two cases were added to another new cluster involving a 24-year-old Prudential financial consultant, bringing the total in this cluster to four.

The new cases were a 46-year-old part-time cleaner at Nihon Premium Clinic at Novena Medical Centre and a 26-year-old man who is a kitchen staff member of Monster Curry at ION Orchard.

The man tested negative in community surveillance testing for ION Orchard workers on Jun 14, then developed symptoms on Jun 19 but did not seek medical attention. His infection was confirmed on Jun 22.

CLUSTERS IN BUKIT MERAH AND REDHILL GROW

Three other community cases were linked to existing clusters in the Bukit Merah and Redhill area.



A 34-year-old female cashier at Mustafa Shopping Centre was linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster. There are now 82 cases in this cluster.

A 50-year-old woman employed by CSP Maintenance as a cleaner at Enabling Village at 20 Lengkok Bahru was linked to the 119 Bukit Merah View cluster, which now has seven cases.

Both women tested positive while in quarantine.

A 31-year-old nurse at National Heart Centre Singapore was linked to the 90 Redhill Close cluster, bringing it to four cases in total.

His infection was detected through community surveillance testing for residents of the Redhill Close area.

The remaining linked community case was an 86-year-old retiree who is a family member of an earlier case.

IMPORTED CASES

There were also nine imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

Four were permanent residents returning from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

One was a student's pass holder who arrived from Myanmar.

Two were work pass holders who arrived from France and Malaysia.

One was a foreign domestic worker holding a work permit, who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining imported case was a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia for her upcoming marriage to her Singaporean fiance.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.



LOCATIONS VISITED BY COMMUNITY CASES

Case 64397's workplace - Monster Curry at ION Orchard - was added to MOH's list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Other new locations include Northpoint City, Waterway Point and Palelai Buddhist Temple at 49 Bedok Walk.

Bakery Point at Redhill MRT Station was also added to the list, as was StraitsKitchen at Grand Hyatt Singapore.

The list of new locations is as follows:

FIVE CASES IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Fifteen more cases of COVID-19 infection were discharged, bringing the total number that have recovered to 62,113.

There were 141 confirmed cases in hospital, including five in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 181 were isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from 77 cases in the week before to 98 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from 19 cases in the week before to 21 cases in the past week.

Among the 131 confirmed cases reported from Jun 17 to Jun 23, 42 cases tested positive for their serology tests, 74 tested negative, and 15 test results were pending.



MORE CLUSTERS CLOSED

MOH has closed three COVID-19 clusters after no more cases were linked to them for the past 28 days.



These were clusters linked to a Marina Bay Sands Casino dealer, McDonald's delivery riders and an operations employee at The Meatery SG.







UPDATE TO COVID-19 SURVEILLANCE TESTING

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, MOH said it concluded mandatory COVID-19 testing for the Beo Crescent area on Sunday.

All 458 owners, tenants and employees of shops and commercial units at Beo Crescent Market, Havelock Food Centre and Blocks 34,36, 38, 40 and 46 Beo Crescent have tested negative for COVID-19.

The ministry also finished mandatory and voluntary testing at Bukit Merah View on Monday.

In all, 2,133 residents and visitors to Blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View were tested. Of these, five tested positive for COVID-19, while the remaining 2,128 tested negative.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,470 COVID-19 cases.

