4 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, lowest in nearly four months

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported a total of four new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jun 9), the lowest in nearly four months.

Two community cases were reported, including one with no links to previous cases. The other was linked to an earlier case and had already been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Both were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

This is the lowest number of cases Singapore has reported since Feb 23 this year, when four cases were also reported.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.

MORE THAN 30,000 PEOPLE WITH ANAPHYLAXIS HISTORY INVITED TO TAKE VACCINE



More than 30,000 people with a history of anaphylaxis due to food or medication will be invited to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.



The Ministry of Health lifted on Jun 5 the restrictions on the use of COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines on some people with a history of anaphylaxis, allowing them to now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna jab.



The ministry recommended that people with a history of anaphylaxis or allergic reactions to other drugs, food, insect stings or unknown triggers can be vaccinated with a 30-minute observation period after the jab.



People with a history of anaphylaxis due to any component of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are still not recommended to receive the jab.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 62,223 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities.

