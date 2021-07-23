130 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore, 78 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 130 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Jul 23), including 78 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and six to the cluster in KTV lounges.

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 638 cases have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, making it the largest active cluster in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The KTV lounges cluster currently has 227 cases.



A total of 64 infections were linked to previous cases and already placed in quarantine, and 37 were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 29 infections were not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two cases were people above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, MOH added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also three imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

One of these infections was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The ministry said it will provide further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Friday night.

Advertisement







NATIONAL DAY PARADE POSTPONED

Singapore moved back to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) on Thursday due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Group sizes for social gatherings have been reduced from five to two and dining-in has been suspended.

The restrictions will be in effect until Aug 18. The Health Ministry has said that the Government will review the measures in two weeks.

Due to the heightened restrictions, Singapore's National Day Parade (NDP) this year will be postponed to Aug 21, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday. A ceremonial parade will be held instead on the original date of Aug 9.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 63,924 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram