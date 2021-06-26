13 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Saturday (Jun 26), including six with no links to previous cases.

Seven infections were linked to previous cases. Four of them had been placed in quarantine earlier and three were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also four imported cases, who were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Three of them were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.



COLLECTION OF SELF TEST KITS FOR SOME RESIDENTS IN BUKIT MERAH, REDHILL

From Saturday to Sunday, residents of specific blocks in the Bukit Merah/Redhill region can collect antigen rapid test (ART) kits at their nearest residents' committee centre.



This was an added layer of ringfencing to help identify cases and prevent further transmission in the area, said MOH on Friday.



The ministry added that it was investigating multiple cases of COVID-19 infection among individuals who reside, work in or visited the area.



Separately, MOH said that all residents of 66 Eng Watt Street will undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 after 13 cases were detected there.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,530 COVID-19 cases.



