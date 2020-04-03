65 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 17 unlinked cases

SINGAPORE: A total of 65 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Friday (Apr 3), of which 56 are local cases.

Of the new local cases, 39 are linked to previous cases while 17 are currently unlinked.

Nine other cases are imported infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

This takes the national total to 1,114 infections.



A total of 235 more cases have been discharged. Of the 473 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while 25 others are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 401 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 have been transferred to community isolation facilities.

Singapore on Friday reported its fifth death from COVID-19, an 86-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected places. The patient's profile matches that of case 918, the first person linked to a cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed Singapore on Friday, outlining enhanced and stricter measures to help limit escalating COVID-19 infections.



Singapore will close most workplaces, but supermarkets, markets, transportation and other essential services will remain open.

“We also should not disrupt economic sectors that are strategic or form part of a global supply chain. People working in these industries can continue to go to work, with safe-distancing measures in place. But most other work premises must close," he said.



Schools and institutes of higher learning will also implement full home-based learning while all pre-school and student care centres will close.

Restrictions on movements and gatherings of people will be tightened and Singaporeans should stay at home as much as possible, avoid socialising with others outside of their households and only go out to do essential things, Mr Lee added.

