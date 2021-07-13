19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 8 linked to emerging KTV cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 13), of which eight belong to an emerging KTV cluster.

Of the new locally transmitted infections, five were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined, while 10 were linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

Four cases are currently unlinked, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



This is the highest number of locally transmitted cases since Jun 17, when 20 infections were reported.

There were also seven new imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.



Among the imported cases, five were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during their isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.



MOH will provide an update about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Tuesday night.









On Monday, MOH said it was investigating cases of COVID-19 infection among Vietnamese social hostesses who frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets, and their close social contacts.

The staff of Supreme KTV (Far East Shopping Centre), Empress KTV (Tanglin Shopping Centre) and Club Dolce (Balestier Point) have to undergo COVID-19 tests, the ministry said.



Free COVID-19 tests will also be offered to people who visited these places or similar establishments, and those who "interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting" between Jun 29 and Jul 12.



As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,744 COVID-19 cases.

