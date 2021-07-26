129 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 61 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 129 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Jul 26), including 61 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and six to the cluster in KTV lounges.

There are now 853 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, which remains the largest active cluster in the country.



Among the new cases, 76 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed in quarantine. Twenty-five were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 28 infections are currently not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

One of the cases is an elderly person above the age of 70 who is partially vaccinated and is at risk of serious illness, MOH added.

There were also six imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MOH will provide an update on Monday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS TO BE REVIEWED IN EARLY AUGUST

Singapore will review some COVID-19 restrictions in early August, at the mid-point of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

However, any easing of measures will be only for vaccinated people who are “much better protected” against the virus, said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Monday.

This means that people who want to dine in at a restaurant or exercise in a gym will have to be fully vaccinated. The same goes for those who want to attend a large event or religious service with more than 100 people, said Mr Wong during his ministerial statement.



He added that Singapore’s reopening will be synchronised with the vaccination coverage of its overall population and its “most vulnerable” seniors.

Restrictions will then be eased further, including allowing larger groups to get together, especially if they are fully vaccinated.

Singapore will also begin to reopen its borders and allow vaccinated people to travel, said the minister.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,314 COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities from the disease.

