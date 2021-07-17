60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 29 linked to KTV cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jul 17), of which 29 belonged to the KTV cluster.

There are now a total of 149 cases linked to the KTV cluster.

Of the 60 new cases, 33 were linked to previous cases and were already in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



Twenty-two cases were linked to previous infections and were detected through surveillance testing.

Five cases were unlinked, added MOH.



There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. One of these infections was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while seven developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation, said MOH.

In total, Singapore reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

MOH will provide an update on Saturday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.







TIGHTENED COVID-19 RULES AMID GROWING KTV CLUSTER

From Monday, dining-in at food and beverage establishments will be reduced to groups of two for people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated can continue to dine-in in groups of five.



This, and other tightened measures for higher-risk indoor, mask-off settings will be in effect from Jul 19 to Aug 8.



MOH also announced that all nightlife establishments that had pivoted to operating as F&B outlets will have to suspend business for two weeks from Friday.



These new measures come amid the growing KTV cluster. Co-chair of COVID-19 multi ministry task force Gan Kim Yong said on Friday the KTV cluster was a "major setback" in Singapore's journey to recovery.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,981 COVID-19 cases.

