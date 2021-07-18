88 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 60 linked to KTV and Jurong Fishery Port clusters

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 88 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jul 18), with 60 infections linked to clusters in KTV lounges and Jurong Fishery Port.



Of the new cases, 37 were linked to the cluster at Jurong Fishery Port. Twenty-three cases were linked to the KTV cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Thirty cases were linked to previous infections and had already been placed on quarantine, with another 41 detected through surveillance testing.

Seventeen cases were unlinked, added MOH.

Four of the cases are seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, the ministry said.

There were also four imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. One of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation, said MOH.

In total, Singapore reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily total since Aug 28 last year, where 94 cases were reported.

MOH will provide an update on Sunday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.







FISHMONGER MARKET CLUSTERS

MOH on Saturday night said COVID-19 cases have been detected among fishmongers working in at least 11 markets across Singapore.

The fishmongers were likely to have been infected through contact with stallholders at Jurong Fishery Port.

"We have uncovered clusters involving markets and food centres. These clusters are likely seeded by fishmongers who visited the Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stock and sell at the markets," said the ministry.

The authorities have been testing fishmongers at all markets, after a COVID-19 cluster was initially discovered at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and Jurong Fishery Port.

Test kits will also be distributed to the fishmongers so that they can monitor themselves, said MOH.

MOH and the National Environment Agency (NEA) also announced on Sunday that fresh fish and seafood stallholders at markets operated by the agency or its appointed operators were ordered to stop operations as a precautionary measure.



Affected stallholders will be asked to undergo mandatory COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at designated centres and self-isolate until they are confirmed to be negative.

Those who test negative will be allowed to resume business immediately.



COVID-19 testing will also be conducted for all stallholders and stall assistants of market stalls and cooked food stalls at hawker centres and markets managed by NEA or its appointed operators.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 63,069 COVID-19 cases.

