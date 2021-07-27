136 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 55 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 136 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 27), including 36 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and two to the cluster in KTV lounges.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 894 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, which remains the largest active cluster in the country.



Among the new cases, 59 were linked to previous cases and have already been placed in quarantine. Twenty-two were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 55 infections were currently not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Three of the new cases are people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, MOH added.

There were also three imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Two of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.







COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS TO BE REVIEWED NEXT MONTH

Singapore will review some COVID-19 restrictions early next month, but any easing of measures will only be for vaccinated people, said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong on Monday.



“So if the clusters are under control, and hospitalisation rates remain low, we will be able to ease some of the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures,” he said.

“But the easing will be differentiated and extended to only vaccinated persons, because they are much better protected against the effects of the virus.”



By early August, two-thirds of the population and three-quarters of those aged 70 and above would have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.



As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,453 COVID-19 cases.

