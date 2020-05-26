Singapore COVID-19 cases top 32,000 with 383 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 383 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (May 26), taking the country's total number of infections to 32,343.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

One of the new cases is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident.

The lower number of cases reported on Tuesday is partly due to fewer tests being conducted, MOH said. This is the second consecutive day where fewer tests have been conducted.



More details and updates will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.







"MOVE CAUTIOUSLY"



As Singapore heads toward the end of the "circuit breaker" period next week, the country has to "move cautiously" as there are still "hidden cases" of infection circulating among the general population, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong warned on Monday.



He cited the number of pre-school staff members who have tested positive for the virus through a mass proactive testing exercise of all pre-school employees.



Singapore will progressively lift circuit breaker measures in three phases from Jun 2.



On Monday, MOH for the first time released a list of public places visited by community COVID-19 cases for more than 30 minutes, naming Jurong Point's NTUC FairPrice supermarket and Japanese food street as the first two locations.

People who were in the locations at the timings specified in the list should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit, MOH said.

The list will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis, MOH added – the length of one incubation cycle.

